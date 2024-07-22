Obituary and funeral arrangements: David Larry Malcom, 65, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to David “Julio” Malcom.

David Larry Malcom, age 65 of Monroe, passed away on July 19, 2024. He was born on June 22, 1959 to Sherrell Hawk Malcom and the late Larry Rip Gene Malcom.

Surviving are, wife, Sally Hollis Malcom; daughters, Valarie Malcom, Amberlee Malcom, and Lana Browning; mother, Sherrell Hawk Malcom; and 8 grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday July 23rd at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Malcom, the Rev. Ben Allgood, and the Rev. Wayne Durden officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday July 22nd at Meadows Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

