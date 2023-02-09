Obituary and funeral details: Aaron Palmer, Sr., 61, of Loganville

Aaron Palmer, Sr., age 61 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. No services are planned at this time.

Aaron worked for Covington Ford as a Car Detailer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Eugene and Lucille (Letterman) Palmer, Sr. Surviving are his children, Bobby E. Palmer, III (Terra) of Loganville, A.J. Palmer (Britteny) of Monroe, and Heather McKeehan (Chris) of Monroe; brothers, Roger Palmer of Smyrna, Bobby E. Palmer, Jr., Bubba Palmer of Madison, and Jackie Palmer of Social Circle; sisters, Macie Palmer of Smyrna, Joyce Cronan of Social Circle, Angie Howard of Gastonia, NC, and Linda Middlebrooks of Monroe; grandchildren, Kevin Palmer, Lacie Palmer, Kamron Palmer, Rachael Palmer, Cole McKeehan, and Parker McKeehan; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.