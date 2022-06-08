Obituary and funeral home: Charles Arthur Tumlin, 48, of Monroe

Charles Arthur Tumlin, age 48 of Monroe, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2022 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on September 11, 1973 to the late Chester Arthur Tumlin and the late Vivian Gay Wilson Tumlin.

He leaves behind his wife of 19 years Amy Rhodes Tumlin and his daughter, Brooklynn Rhodes-Tumlin. Along with his five beloved fur-babies, Sugar Bear, Cheyenne, Winnie, Shiloh and Harley. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Chester and Teresa Tumlin; sister Michelle Everett-Venable; mother-in-law, Shelia Rhodes; and his nieces, Rebecca, Ashley, Meagan and Ariel.

Charles graduated from Jefferson High School, where he enjoyed playing basketball and football. He served his community as a volunteer firefighter with the Arcade Fire Station, where he had the opportunity to work the 96 Olympics, offer support during wildfires out West and during 9/11. Charles was an avid animal lover and had a passion for motorcycles, older cars, fishing, and airshows. Charles recently took up a passion for wood turning, producing beautiful functional pieces.

In early 2002, Charles met his future wife and daughter not realizing he found his forever family. His dedication to his family was one that could not be challenged. His relationship with Brooklynn grew expediently through the years, with her asking him to adopt her only to share his name, as he had long been her Daddy. It was a title he fulfilled with passion. Together they enjoyed Girl Scouts, cheerleading, guitar lessons, art club, video games, kayaking and camping. His favorite by far was the title of Derby Dad. Another of his prized accomplishments was that of his membership at Dewald Lodge #343, Rutledge, Ga, and his status as Past Master.

Over the last few years Charles has suffered tremendously with the pain and suffering that comes with kidney disease, making day to day activities harder and harder. But that did not change the man he was, nor did it make him waiver from his faith and family commitments. He was a hard-working man, with the attitude that you must earn what is given to you. Although, he seemed a man of few words Charles left an impact on anyone he met, often challenging them to be a better version of themselves. He will be missed by all who loved him, but no one more than his little family.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home located at 760 Highway 11 SW, Monroe, GA 30655. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.