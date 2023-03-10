Obituary and funeral home: Emileigh Elizabeth Cawthon, 20, of Monroe

Emileigh Elizabeth Cawthon, 20, of Monroe, GA passed away on March 6, 2023. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at 1025 Church! 1025 E. Spring St., Monroe, GA 30655.

Emileigh was a member of 1025 Church!

She is survived by her mother, Jennifer L. Cawthon of Monroe, GA; brother, David Harper, sister, Kayleigh Harper both of Bethlehem, GA, brother, Gauge Harper, brother, Axton Harper, sister, Logan Harper all of Florence, SC; maternal grandfather, Doug Edmondson of Monroe, GA; paternal grandfather, Raymond Harper of Perry, GA; aunts, Tiffany Howard, Amy Edmondson both of Monroe, GA; uncle, Timothy Edmondson and his wife Sheryl of Gainesville, GA; cousins, Breanna Howard, Trayvon Howard both of Monroe, GA.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders Center – Egleston Hospital, 1405 Clifton Rd., Atlanta, GA 30322 (404)785-1112, www.choa.org.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.