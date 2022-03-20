Obituary and funeral home: Ronald Joseph Moses, 84, of Loganville

Ronald Joseph Moses, age 84 of Loganville, GA passed away Tuesday March 15, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife Of 60 years, Joyce Arlene Hood Moses; his parents, Emily and Alexander Moses; and all of his brothers and sisters, George Moses, Josephine Stephens, Adeline Hilton, Evelyn Bettis, Thelma Ferguson, Juanita Dawkins, Bernice Haney, Richard (Dickey) Moses, Bobby Moses, and Peggy Haviland.



Ron is survived by his three children, David Alexander Moses, Karen Elizabeth Moses Harrington, and Ronald Joseph Moses, Jr.; and five grandchildren, Joseph Alexander Moses, Emily Nicole Moses Barbour, Jonathan David Moses, Matthew Adam Harrington, and Nicholas Ryan Harrington; as well as one great grandchild, Emilia Claire Moses; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Earnest Hood.



Ron was a native Atlantan; graduated from Marist College and Southern Tech. He lived most of his life in Stone Mountain and Loganville. He enjoyed a 33 year career as a registered civil engineer in numerous states working on water systems throughout the country for firms such as J.B. McCrary and Rosser International. He was involved in the planning for the Georgia Dome. In his downtime, Ron enjoyed activities that took him outside: fishing, boating, and doing yard work.



The family will receive visitors at 1pm followed by a service at 2pm on Sunday March 20th at Tom M Wages Funeral Home, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039. In lieu of flowers, donations to his favorite charity can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.



