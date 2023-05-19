Obituary and funeral home: Toby Boyce Coker, 79, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Toby Coker.

Toby Boyce Coker, age 79 of Monroe, passed away on May 16, 2023. He was born on January 4, 1944 to the late Rose Malcom Coker and the late Boyce Coker. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Brenda Kirk Coker. Toby was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of all those fortunate enough to know him. He will forever be remembered as a beacon of kindness, selflessness, and unwavering devotion to his family. His departure leaves a void that cannot be filled, as he leaves behind a legacy of love, joy, and cherished memories.

Surviving are daughters and sons in law, Ginger and Tommy Parker, Amy and Eddie Lang; sisters and brothers in law, Cindy and Phil Sorrells, Cathy and Jim Saylor; grandchildren, Hadley Smith, Mallory Smith, Daniel Parker, and Owen Parker.

A memorial service will be held on Friday May 19th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Peavy officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.