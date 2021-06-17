Obituary and funeral notice: Kelby Thomas, 47, of Loganville

Kelby Thomas, age 47, of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Justin Adams will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM before the service. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Kelby is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Kayla and Randall McDonald of Loganville; parents, Kenny and Anne Thomas of Loganville; brother, Ricky Thomas of Loganville; sister, Andrea Thomas of Loganville; grandmother, Robbie Thomas of Loganville; grandchildren, Hunter McDonald and Ashlynn McDonald of Loganville; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Kelby Thomas please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.