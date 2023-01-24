Obituary and funeral: Ronald Emanual Yearwood, 59, of Monroe

Ronald Emanuel Yearwood, age 59 of Monroe, passed away on January 22, 2023. He was born in Clarke County on March 20, 1963 to the late Jimmie Ruth Whitehead Yearwood and the late Ralph Emanuel Yearwood. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, the late Donald Yearwood.

Surviving are, daughters, Amanda Drewery (Bobby), Allison Yearwood (Dexter), Ashley Knight (Keith); sister Carol Yearwood Hanson (Ronnie); grandchildren: Alyssa Drewery, Aleah Drewery, Braedyn Anderson, Bentley Drewery, Rambo Anderson, Rocky Anderson, and Wilkes Knight; several nieces and nephew and many friends and family that loved him.

The family will receive visitors and 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Thursday January 26th at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Dexter Battle Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.