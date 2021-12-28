Obituary and funeral service: Aaron Jason Keiper, 44, of Loganville

Aaron Jason Keiper, age 44, of Loganville, GA passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.



A memorial service honoring the life of Aaron will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 3:00pm at Grace United Methodist Church 555 Grayson Pkwy Grayson, GA with Pastor Trenton Dockery officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 8th from 1:00pm until the service at 3:00.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

