Obituary and funeral service: Ada Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Queen, 66, of Monroe

Ada Kathleen (Kathy) Queen, age 66 of Monroe, GA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Kenny Kuykendall and Mark Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Queen Cemetery, Good Hope.

Kathy was a monitor and then school bus driver for Walton County Public Schools for 10 years prior to retiring. Kathy began her fight with Stage 4 Colon Cancer in July 2020. She fought this ugly disease strongly and bravely, all while keeping her faith and holding on to hope. She never once complained or questioned why, even while facing extensive chemo treatments and suffering in great pain. She has now received her ultimate healing in her heavenly home. Kathy enjoyed camping, the mountains and the beach. She was a loving wife, mother, and Nannie. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Evelyn (Carter) McPherson; siblings, Benny McPherson, Earl McPherson, Jimmy McPherson, Geneva Langley, Jeanette Buice, Regina Knight and Joe McPherson. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 47 years, Dennis Queen of Monroe; daughters and sons-in-law, Amanda (Jeff) Holcombe and Amy (Jon) Yarbrough, all of Monroe; step-daughter, Shelby Queen of Hoschton; grandchildren, Paige Holcombe, Haley Holcombe, Cale Yarbrough, and Caitlin Yarbrough, all of Monroe; “adopted” grandchild, Matthew Walden of Monroe; siblings, Dianne Owens of Loganville, Jessie Hight of Bethlehem, Randall (Julie) McPherson of Winder, Michael (Teresa) McPherson of Dawsonville, Pam (Roger) Queen of Monroe; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Donna Mote of Covington, Shelia (Bobby) Mitchell and Rhonda (Danny) Atha, all of Monroe; many nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends. The family will receive guest 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.