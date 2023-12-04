Obituary and funeral service: Adam Gomez, 39, of Monroe

Adam Gomez, age 39, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Monday December 4, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Rick Bene will officiate. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, GA 30656.

Adam was employed with ADT as a Sales Manager. His hobbies included – traveling with friends and family, golf, snowboarding, motocross, and cars. He also enjoyed being out on the water boating and spending time with family.

He is survived by his parents, Dave and Kathleen (Scott) Gomez of Monroe; brother, Chris (Jennifer) Gomez of Monroe; sister, Kendall Gomez of Monroe; nephews, Christopher Ayden Gomez, Mason Lucas Gomez; niece, Leila Jane Kohr.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday, December 4, 2023 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

