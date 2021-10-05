Obituary and funeral service: Aiden Ellis ‘Bug,’ 10, of Loganville

Aiden Ellis “Bug” Kimsey, age 10 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Church on Main (formerly Snellville First Baptist) with Pastor Brian Boyles officiating.

Aiden was a 4th grade student at Youth Elementary School. He loved Jesus, his family, spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and playing football.

He loved on everyone he was around. Aiden was preceded in death by his grandfather, Calvin Kimsey; great grandparents, Auldine Ellis Carter “Papa”, Elizabeth Carter “Mimi”, Weldon Ghee “Pop” and Barbara Ghee “Granny”, who received him with a warm welcome in heaven.

He is survived by his parents, Todd and Natasha Kimsey of Loganville, GA; brother, Colin Kimsey; grandmother, Charlotte Carter of Monroe, GA; grandfather, Ken Carter of Tennille, GA; grandmother & husband, Patsy and Ted Speaker of Panama City Beach, FL; grandfather, Charles Rich of Gainesville, GA; aunts, Karissa Davenport and family of Lawrenceville, GA, Amy Marcotte and family of Dawsonville, GA, Sherry King and family of Loganville, GA; uncle, Mike Ghee of Loganville, GA.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Rd. Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Aiden Ellis “Bug” Kimsey please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.