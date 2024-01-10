Obituary and funeral service: Alan Wiley, 74, of Loganville

Alan Wiley, age 74 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2023. A Gathering of Friends will be held 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 11, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville.

Alan was an Operations Manager for Southeastern Plumbing Supply in Decatur for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Andrew and Esther Jane (Davis) Wiley, Jr. Alan is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Chris Corbin of Monroe; son, Ryan Wiley of Monroe; brothers, Andrew Wiley of Hoschton and Richard Wiley of Winder; grandchildren, Alanna Wilkerson of Monroe and Maggie Langston of Loganville; numerous family and friends.

