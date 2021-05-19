Obituary and funeral service: Alex Jackson Lambert, 50, of Walton County

Alex Jackson Lambert, age 50, passed away on May 15, 2021. Alex was born on November 17, 1970, in Walton County, GA, to Charles Lambert and the late Janet Casper.

Surviving members of the family are sons and daughters-in-law, Brandon and Heather Lambert, Stephan and Kelsi Lambert; father, Charles Lambert; brother, Chuck Lambert; aunts and uncle, Dianne Harrison, Jo Ann and Bruce Wood; grandmother, Louise Casper; granddaughter, Olivia Lambert; special companion, Allyson Cobb; his “little baby boy”, Streak.

A graveside service will be held on the grounds of Hill Haven Memory Gardens on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3:00 pm with the Rev. Wayne Durden officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Report.