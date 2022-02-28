Obituary and funeral service: Alex Postell, 15, of Gainesville

Alex Postell age 15, of Gainesville, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends before the service from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

Alex attended Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, GA. He loved gaming on the computer and Hersey Kisses. Alex will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him. Alex is survived by his father, Shane Dwight Postell; sisters, Olivia Postell; Eliana Postell; Cailyn Sneed; brothers, Christian Postell; Tyler Postell, all of Gainesville, GA; sister, Brittany Strother, Grayson, GA; paternal grandfather, Dwight Postell, Flowery Branch, GA; paternal grandmother, Janey Postell, Duluth, GA; maternal grandfather, Harrison Strother; maternal grandmother, Brenda Strother; an aunt and an uncle.

