Obituary and funeral service: Alice Delois Hayes, 81, of Loganville

Alice Delois Hayes, 81, of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 in Loganville, GA.

Alice Delois Hayes is preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Pearlie Morrow; her husband, Vernon Hayes; four children, Esque, Timothy, Pam, Hayes, and Tracy Palumbo; and her 11 Brothers and Sisters. She is survived by daughters, Carolyn and Dale Hayes, Sandra Williams, Lynn Hayes; son, Jack Palumbo; and grandchildren, Brandon and Jared Hayes, Joshua Williams, Johnta Still, Keith Still; sister, Betty Ruth Young; brother-in-law, Larry Hayes (Virginia); and sister-in-law, Barbara Chaney; as well as a host of nieces and nephew.



Alice Delois Hayes was born in Barrow County to Pearlie and Rufus Morrow on 12-16-1940. She attended school in Barrow County. She married Vernon Hayes on 12-29-1956. She worked as a homemaker for many years taking care of those she loved. She was an active member at Appalachee Shoals Missionary Baptist Church and participated on the motherboard.



The Home Going service to celebrate the life of Alice DeLois Hayes will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at O’Kelly Church Cemetery, Loganville, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 prior to the service from 11:00 AM until the time of service 1:00 PM at the funeral home.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.