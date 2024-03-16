Obituary and funeral service: Allan V. Hamilton, 65, of Loganville

Allan V. Hamilton, age 65 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Scott Sessler and Rev. Katie Christie officiating.

Allan was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and worked for Innerface as an Art Director / Chief Designer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty (Kacinski) Hamilton. Surviving are his loving wife, Kathy Hamilton of Loganville; son, Brian K. Smith, Jr. of Dawsonville; step-daughter, Amanda Adams of Glenwood; brothers, Ted Hamilton of MO and David Hamilton of Brooksville, FL; sister, Barbara White; grandchildren, Caitlin Mason and Charlie Mason; great granddaughter, Raelyn; nephew, Tommy White, Robbie Hamilton; nieces, Becky Hamilton, Cassie Hamilton, and Christy H. Hyde; best friend and frog gigging partner, Freddie J. Sharpton; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Allan’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 270 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, https://www.cancer.org/donate. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

