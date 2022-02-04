Obituary and funeral service: Allie Virginia (Cates) Barrett, 89, Loganville

Allie Virginia (Cates) Barrett, age 89 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at The Well Church, 2711 Salem Church Road, Conyers, GA 30013. Pastor Charles Rawls, Rev. Frank Penley, and Dr. Vicki Davis will officiate. Interment will follow at Rock Springs Church Cemetery, 6481 Rock Springs Road, Lithonia, GA 30058.

Allie was preceded in death by her loving husband, James W. Barrett; sons, Anthony Doyle Barrett, Dennis Lee Barrett, and William Glenn Barrett; daughter, Juanita Carol Lopez; and parents, Josh and Allie M. (McGee) Cates. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, James Wylie and Joyce Barrett of Oxford, AL and David Michael and Deborah Barrett of Loganville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Geraldine and Thomas Miller of Loganville, GA; sister, Mary Ellen Fralick of Monroe, GA; 18 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at The Well Church, Conyers. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

