Obituary and funeral service: Alvin B. Ewing, Jr., 85, of Monroe

EWING, JR. – Alvin B. Ewing, Jr., age 85 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bold Springs Church, 7625 Bold Springs Church Road, Monroe, GA 30656. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ric Turpin officiating.

Alvin was a member of Bold Springs Church. He retired from General Motors and served in the National Guard. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Ruth (Pettit) Ewing, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Jane Ewing of Monroe, GA; children, William Ewing of Monroe, GA, Carol and Randy Ross of Monroe, GA, and Timothy Boone of Dover, TN; brother, Henry Ewing of Dacula, GA; sister, Rose Archer of Dacula, GA; grandchildren, Aaron and Anslee Ross, Taylor Boone, and Mariah Boone; great grandchildren, Atticus Ross and Layne Boone; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Bold Spring Church. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

