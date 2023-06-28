Obituary and funeral service: Andrea Gail Kitchens Barnes, 50, of Loganville

Andrea Gail Kitchens Barnes, Age 50 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023. She grew up in Conyers, Georgia. She is survived by her mother, Debby Payne and bonus dad Chris Payne; father, Kenneth Kitchens; sisters, Karen Kitchens and Keisha Link; nieces, Alexandrea Carswell, Michaela Hammond and Amber Harris and their husbands Ryan Carswell, Scott Hammond and Justin Harris; great nieces and nephews, Brennon (bear), Maya, Kyler, Elijah, Bri, Preston and Sadie.



She was a funeral director for Tom M. Wages in Snellville and loved her work family and her clients. She was a HUGE BAMA fan, and everything was ROLLTIDE, she collected a lot of elephant décor. Andrea loved spending time with friends and family. She liked to swim, fish and was starting to play golf again. She was funny and sassy at the same time and was definitely one of a kind. She will be very, very missed by both friends and family and she was very loved.



The memorial service to celebrate the life of Andrea G. Barnes will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 6:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel from 5:00 PM until the time of service 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider a memorial donation to either, CHOA, www.choa.org or to The GFDA Scholarship Fund, c/o GFDA, PO Box 1865, Roswell, GA. 30077, in memory of Andrea G. Barnes.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com . Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.