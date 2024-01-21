Obituary and funeral service: Andrew T. ‘Butch’ Yancey, III, 62, of Social Circle

Andrew T. “Butch” Yancey, III, age 62 of Social Circle, GA, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Harrington officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Butch was self-employed as a Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his sons, Andrew Thomas Yancey, IV and Aaron Drew Yancey; father, Andrew Thomas Yancey, Jr.; and sister, Debbie Garner. Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony and Jessica Yancey of Gainesville and Alan and Aleesha Yancey of Commerce; mother and father-in-law, Pat and Edward Cash of Social Circle; sister and brother-in-law, Shannon and Phillip Stovall of Rutledge; grandsons, Alec Reice Yancey, Anthony Lee Yancey, Jr., and Alexander Ryan Perez; granddaughter, Arabella Rose Perez; the mother of his children, Lisa Yancey; step-brother, Duane Cash of LA; step-brother and his wife, Ryan and Alecia Cash of FL; numerous family and friends.

