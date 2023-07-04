Obituary and funeral service: Andy ‘Bull’ Bullard, 67, of Loganville

Andy “Bull” Bullard, age 67 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Russ Butcher officiating.

Andy was a Dispatcher for Statewide Wrecker Service and a member of The Cross Loganville. He was the self proclaimed #1 Georgia Bulldogs fan and always said that he bled “red and black”. Go Dawgs!

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Ellene Bullard. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Denise Bullard of Loganville, GA; children, Blake and Jordan Bullard of Richlands, NC, Ashleigh Blair Bullard of Statham, GA, Colton Maddox Bullard of Loganville, GA, and Colby James Bullard of Loganville, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Cheryl Bullard of Buford, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lanette and Marlon Walcott of Siesta Key, FL, Nancy and Pat Karol of Romansville, PA; grandchildren, Adara Bullard, Chaz Bullard, and Blaise Bridges; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Andy “Bull” Bullard please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.