Obituary and funeral service: Angelo J. Monti, Jr., 88, of Monroe

Angelo J. Monti, Jr., age 88, of Monroe passed away on May 15, 2023. He was born on February 26, 1935 to the late Marion Lugrezia and the late Angelo J. Monti, Sr.

He Graduated from Washington Irving High School in Tarrytown NY in 1953 with a full football scholarship to the University of Georgia along with many other athletic acknowledgements. He graduated from the UGA in 1957 with a Bachelor of Education degree and later attended Atlanta University earning him a master’s degree in mathematics. He had his first teaching job in Sylvester Georgia, later relocated to Atlanta where he taught wood shop and coached football, basketball and wrestling at East Atlanta High School. In 1971 he relocated to Good Hope Ga. for an assistant Headmaster position at George Walton Academy, later moved to Monroe as Principal of Walker Park Elementary School.

He was a Georgia Bulldawg #88 !!!!

Surviving are wife: Mary Monti; daughters and son-in-law: Elizabeth and Hal Green, Angela Scott, Maria Monti; son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Charlotte Monti; sister: Marilyn Cuzzo; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 19, 2023 at St. Anna’s Catholic Church with Father Randy Mattox officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

