Obituary and funeral service: Ann B. Smelser, 92, of Loganville

Ann B. Smelser affectionately known as “Grandy” age 92 of Loganville, GA., passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. Ann passed away peacefully at home in her sleep just as she wanted. In her last few months she stated “for everyone to know she has had a wonderful life” and she was ready to join her family in Heaven. She will be joining her husband, Walker M, Smelser “Buddy”; mother, Martha Burton; father, Johnny Frank Burton; brother, Johnny Burton; and sister, Ruth McMeans.



Memories of Grandy will live in the hearts of her daughter, Judy Wagner (John Hall); son and daughter in law, Jeff and Sharon Smelser; 4 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; and brother, William Burton.



Ann’s enjoyments were helping others, reading and doing word searches. She loved to tell stories of growing up and sharing her unending faith in the Lord. The family would like to thank Hospice Accent Care and Sharon Smelser for the wonderful care of Grandy, which allowed her to remain at home with her family.



The graveside service to celebrate the life of Ann B. Smelser will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA.



