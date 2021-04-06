Obituary and funeral service: Ann Duncan, 82, of Monroe

Ann Duncan, age 82 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church, 2680 H.D. Atha Road, Monroe, GA 30655. Pastor Hulon Knight & Rev. John King will officiate. Interment will follow at Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ann was a member of Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church. She was retired as an Activity Director with the Walton County Convalescent Unit and she graduated from Social Circle High School in 1955. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to all that knew her. Ann was the daughter of the late George Burris & Carrie Cleo (Hutchins) Folds. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Gary Duncan of Monroe; children, Misty & Paul Jackson of Eatonton, Carrie & Ken Humphrey of Monroe, Todd & Deyton Duncan of Monroe, Mark & Karen Duncan of Monroe, Kent Duncan of Monroe, Jane & Bobby Jones of Monroe; 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Clyde Folds of Social Circle, Hughlon Folds of Topeka, KS and sister, Betty Reeves of Easley, S.C. The family will receive friends from 5 PM – 8 PM on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home and from 1 PM – 2 PM prior to the service on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.