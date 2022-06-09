Obituary and funeral service: Anne Dana (aka ‘Mama Anne’, 96, of Monroe

Anne Dana, (aka “Mama Anne”), age 96 of Monroe, born in Atlanta to John and Ethel Weeks Jacobs, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Park Place Nursing Home.



A graveside memorial service for the family will be held by Tim Stewart Funeral Home of Monroe at 10 am on Saturday, June 25, at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe. Chaplain Jim Ross will officiate. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please consider contributing to the American Cancer Society in Athens, Georgia at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html .



Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Dana, grandson David Forte, son-in-law Richard Forte, sister Mildred Moore, and best friend and partner Harry Brewton. She is survived by daughter Suzanne Forte of Monroe, granddaughter Shelly Thiemann and her husband John of Covington, great grandchildren Joshua Forte of Winder, Blake Thiemann of Suffolk, VA., Dana Thiemann of Covington, and niece Debbie Chandler of Good Hope.



Her first job was at the age of 19 when she went to work as a teller with The First National Bank of Atlanta in downtown Atlanta. She spent her entire working life until retirement with other banks whose names have changed over the years until finally, she retired from Bank of America. She loved the position as head teller because it gave her the opportunity to socialize with many people from different walks of life, something she enjoyed her entire life.

She never met a stranger and had the ability to make friends easily and enjoyed socializing with friends and neighbors. She left a lasting memory on everyone she met.

She had many talents including sewing, painting, decorating, planting flowers, and dancing. She was famous for her ability to beautify her yards and had the proverbial “green thumb”. Her other favorite hobby was dancing. She was on the dance floor kicking up her heels with her partner “Mr. Harry” at the American Legion dances in Monroe once a week until her early 90’s. She thoroughly enjoyed having fun and enjoyed life.



She will be greatly missed by her family and will be joined in heaven with those who have gone before her, where Mr. Harry and her will no doubt dance again.



1 Peter, 5:10-11,

“And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast. To him be the power for ever and ever. Amen.”

