Obituary and funeral service: Annie K. Woheel, 70, of Loganville

Annie K. Woheel, age 70, of Loganville, GA passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022.



A Funeral Service Honoring the Life of Annie will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10am at Tabernacle International Church. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 16th from 6pm-11pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.