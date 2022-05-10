Obituary and funeral service: Arnold D. Wallace, 91, of Loganville

Arnold D. Wallace, age 91 of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Kendall and Pastor Michael Woelfl officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jimmie Wilson officiating.

Mr. Wallace was a United States Air Force Veteran and retired from Dekalb County Schools after 4 decades as a teacher and administrator. He was a member of First Baptist Church Loganville and was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Catherine (Giddens) Wallace, in 2017.

Mr. Wallace is survived by his children, Rick and Kim Wallace of Valrico, FL, Anita and Kenny Flowers of Loganville, Tim and Sheryl Wallace of Loganville, and Stacie Ann Wallace of Loganville; grandchildren, Crystal and Michael Woelfl, Whittney and Caleb Wallis, Bethany Wallace, Brett Flowers, Paul Wallace, Andrew Wallace, Brittney and Grant Carter, Matthew Wallace, MaryKatherine and Kyle Hill; great grandchildren, Malachi, Micah, Asher and Julianna Woelfl, Graham, Brooks, & twins, Hollis and Hayden Carter, Caleb Wallis, Jr.; and sister, Maxine Bailey.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.