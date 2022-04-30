Obituary and funeral service: Arthur DeWeese Morris, 85, of Loganville

Arthur DeWeese Morris, age 85 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 1, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Dotson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

DeWeese attended Monroe High School where he played football. He retired as a Fireman with the City of Atlanta. DeWeese enjoyed going fishing, yard sales and auctions. He owned many of the buildings on Main Street in Loganville. He loved Loganville and the community. DeWeese was a family man.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Jean Webb; son-in-law, Bill Preisendanz; parents, Jack and Mary Lea Morris; siblings, Trammel Morris, Roy Morris, Betty Dotson, Jimmie Conner; and mother-in-law, Edna Conner. DeWeese is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Gloria Conner Morris of Loganville; daughters, Angie Webb Preisendanz and Christy Morris O’Hara, both of Grayson; grandchildren, Joshua O’Hara and Conner O’Hara; his dog, Lola Morris; son-in-law, James Murphy of Carrollton; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Charlie Daniel of Duluth; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://stjude.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.