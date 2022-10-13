Obituary and funeral service: Arthur Taylor Moretz, 51, of Loganville

Arthur Taylor Moretz age 51 of Loganville, GA., passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo Taylor Moretz and Erline Harris Moretz; brother, William Mize; and sister, Martha Simpson. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Honsinger Moretz; step daughters, Anna Lily East and Zoe Taylor Wynn; grandson, Clark Taylor East; sister, Brenda Finley (Bob); and brothers, Thomas Moretz and Terry Moretz (Crystal).



Taylor proudly served in the US Army from 1988 until 2020 both in active service and the reserves. He was employed by the Department of Defense since 2015 as a QASAS, he loved weapons and shooting at the range with his friends. He was a true patriot. In addition to spending time with his grandson he enjoyed scuba diving when in 2009 he received his Open Water Certification at the Great Barrier Reef. He was known to be a true whiskey connoisseur.



The memorial service to celebrate the life of Arthur Taylor Moretz will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Inurnment will be at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. For those who prefer to make memorial donations in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Disabled Veterans, www.DAV.org in memory of Arthur Taylor Moretz.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.