Obituary and funeral service: Asako ‘Tomo’ Kinjo Williams, 79, of Social Circle

Asako “Tomo” Kinjo Williams, age 79 of Social Circle, passed away on December 23, 2024. She was born in Okinawa, Japan on August 1, 1944 to the late Juke’chee and Kame Kinjo.

She was employed for many years by Leggett and Platt before beginning her career with Peachtree Lighting where she eventually retired. She enjoyed shopping, watching TV, and spending time with friends and family. She will be missed by many.

Surviving are her sons, Toby (Pam) Williams of Madison, Keith (Chasity) Williams of Social Circle, grandchildren, Savannah (Boris) Godnyuk, Valerie Williams, Dakota Williams, Dylan Williams, and extended family in Okinawa.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am – 11:00 am on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Meadows Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Pastor Darrell Allen officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

