Obituary and funeral service: Audrey Adcock, 90, of Monroe

Audrey Adcock, age 90 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, 3861 Ebenezer Church Road, Social Circle, GA 30025.

Audrey was retired from Oxford Industries, She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Oliver Adcock, son, Larry Wayne Adcock and her parents, Leo Linder and Mamie Lee (Patterson) Nelson. Audrey is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary Marshall and Lisa Adcock of Conyers; daughter-in-law, Regina B. Adcock of Monroe; grandchildren, Matthew Adcock, Michelle Wiley, Sarah Cobb, Jonathan Adcock; great-grandchildren, Emma and Lily Wiley, Emery Adcock, Owen and Eliana Cobb; brother, Robert Nelson of Gerrardstown, WV. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10 AM till 12 noon prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Audrey Adcock please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.