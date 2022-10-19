Obituary and funeral service: Avis Annette Aldridge, 72, of Monroe

Click or tap on this link for a digital memorial tribute to Annette Aldridge.

Avis Annette Aldridge “Chubby”, 72 years of age, of Monroe, GA passed away on October 17, 2022. Annette was born on March 7, 1950 to the late Claudine Rowe Dalton and the late Lewis Bill Dalton. Annette was preceded in death by her son, Steve Aldridge; sister, Sandra Dalton.

Surviving members of the family are, husband of 53 years, Henry Aldridge; daughters, Kristy Daniel (Wade) and Sandy Stowe (Raymond) and son, Todd Dalton (Heather); grandchildren, Dalton Peters, Garrett Stowe, Cole Peters, Charley Dalton, and Rayleigh Stowe.

Chubby’s greatest loves in her life were her family, front porch visits, McDonalds Diet Cokes, a yummy sweet treat, a good television wrestling match, and the laughs of her grandchildren. She spent countless hours on the porch or phone listening to stories from the endless stream of friends and family she was blessed with. Though she may occasionally fall asleep during these chats, she was always quick to say “what’s your hurry” when you had to bid her farewell until your next chat. She had an abundance of love and smiles for those closest to her and always made sure they knew how much she cared about them. Though our hearts say, “Mawmaw, what was your hurry”, we know Sandra and Steve needed your loving arms again in Heaven. She was a loving wife, mother, friend, and Mawmaw who will be missed each and everyday.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 5:00 -7:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. A funeral service will held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows with the Rev. Gary Scroggs officiating. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

