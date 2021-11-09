Obituary and funeral service: Barak Yisrael, 72, of Loganville

Barak Yisrael, age 72 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Barak served his country honorably in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He loved to work out, stay healthy, and fish. Barak was employed by Home Depot for 30 years and had a great work ethic. He had the ability to build all things, including houses and cars. Barak had a great sense of humor and the ability to make others laugh. He loved God and was very family oriented, always teaching his family the importance of loving one another. He was a wonderful husband, great father, grandpa and brother.

Barak was preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine and Matthew Lee Royster; and brother, Bobbie Royster. Surviving are his loving Wife of 39 years and best friend, Gilana Yisrael; Children and their Spouses, Abri and Patrick Watts of Loganville, GA; Tubal and Lauren Yisarel of Norcross, GA, Peninnah Yisrael of Richmond Hills, GA, Beriah Yisrael of Columbus, GA, Zamir and Nafisah Yisrael of Monroe, GA, and Barak Adam Yisrael of Duluth, GA; siblings, Don, Cathy, Miriam, Desiree, and Jedidiah, all of Pompano Beach, FL; grandchildren, Noah Slocum, Gabriel Slocum, Bjorn Slocum, Ariel Watts, Naomi Watts, and Azira Yisrael; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Barak Yisrael please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.