Obituary and funeral service: Barbara Ann Taylor, 89, Loganville

Barbara Ann Taylor, age 89 of Loganville, GA passed away on Monday, May 27, 2024.



HER FAITH WAS MADE SIGHT!



Bobbi was born in Charleston, WV to loving parents, Mary Porter Carper Taylor and Edward Lee Taylor on March 18, 1935. She was raised in Charleston where early on she attended St. Mark’s Episcopal Church with her parents and Calvary Baptist Church with her grandparents.



After attending West Virginia University, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from Marshall College with a teaching degree.



She taught for many happy years in the Cleveland, OH area before moving to sunny Florida, where she continued to teach both middle school and a host of Sunday School classes and Bible studies. She continued her stellar teaching career until her full retirement.



Bobbi then excelled into a very fine and avid tennis player. She loved to be on the court and made loads of friends and tennis partners.



Eventually, Bobbi followed her daughter and family to the Atlanta, GA area where she quickly established herself into the community. She spent many happy years involved in leadership in various groups, including her neighborhood and church.



Bobbi expressed many times that her greatest earthly accomplishment was her commitment to Jesus Christ and her influence of her daughter to follow in those same footsteps. She loved the Lord with the whole of her heart and made sure that her only child was truly brought up in the ‘nurture and admonition of the Lord.’



Barbara was predeceased by parents, Ed and Mary Porter Taylor; and her most precious and loyal brother, Dr. Daniel Taylor.



Barbara Ann Taylor is survived by her devoted daughter, Lisa; faithful and committed son-in-law, David; grandchildren, Christie, Daniel and Justin, who loved their ‘Grandy’ so very much. Also surviving her are her super adorable and very special great grandchildren, Clara and Ian.



Mom, you served as a fine example of a follower of Christ and although our hearts are broken and we will terribly miss you, we know that we will see you again someday. We grieve with a great Hope.



