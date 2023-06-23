Obituary and funeral service: Barbara Ann Wallace Aiken, 91, of Loganville

Barbara Ann Wallace Aiken, age 91 of Loganville, GA, formerly of Lilburn, GA, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Aiken; parents, Lewis and Jessie Wallace, and brother, Gerald Wallace; she is survived by daughter, Janice (Richard) Cain of Laurens, SC; sons, John (Vicki) Aiken of Cleveland, GA and Danny (Sherri) Aiken of Milledgeville, GA; grandchildren, Leigh Ann Lindholm, Andrew Cain, John Mark Aiken, Beth Ann Deuser, Jessica Dupree; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Barbara grew up in the Sylvan Hills community of Atlanta, building lifelong relationships. She was a wonderful wife and mother, and faithful member of Annistown Road Baptist Church in Snellville, Georgia for many years. She retired from BellSouth as an executive assistant after 23 years of service. She was devoted to John, her husband of almost 46 years, and their family. She welcomed all into her home and hosted many years of memorable celebrations, especially at Christmas. She loved her recent and life-long friends, always keeping in touch by letters, cards, and phone calls. She had a strong faith and gave time to her church by participating in the Young At Heart group and making dolls for the children’s hospital. Barbara’s hobbies included sewing, reading, and traveling with family and friends. The family wants to thank the staff of Cristian’s House and Bristol Hospice for their excellent care.



The funeral to celebrate the life of Barbara Wallace Aiken will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday prior to the service from 1:00 PM until the time of service 2:00 PM at the funeral home. For those who desire to make memorial donations in lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider a donation to Bristol Hospice, 119 Gordon Street, Washington, GA 30673.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.