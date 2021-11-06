Obituary and funeral service: Barbara ‘Bobbye’ Ann Davis Mingis, 83, of Monroe

Barbara (Bobbye) Ann Davis Mingis, age 83 of Monroe, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Barbara is predeceased by daughter Deborah Mingis, granddaughter Kristin Hurst, siblings Zula Roark, Dean Griffis, Hermus Griffis, Reba Nell Davis and parents Jess and Emma Davis. Barbara is lovingly survived by her husband of 66 years Donnie Mingis; son Allen Mingis (Mary Ann); daughter Nancy Hurst (Ricky); grandchildren, Kemmer Tsirigos (Anthony) and Wesley Hurst (Erin); grandson Mason Hurst. Also survived by sibling Mary Mills, Jane McNabb (Harold), Vivian Hutson (Joe), Jimmy Davis (Robin) and Kathy Allen (Larry); along with best friend Polly Fedrick.

The family would like to thank Piedmont Monroe Hospital and Park Place Nursing Home for her wonderful care and love. Family service and interment to be at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, TN. Memorial donations can be made to Loganville First Baptist Church.

