Obituary and funeral service: Barbara Francis Blackstock South, 83, of Good Hope

Barbara Francis (Blackstock) South, age 83 of Good Hope, GA, passed away in her home on Friday, December 30, 2022. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1750 Double Bridges Road, Good Hope, GA 30641. Pastor Wayne Edwards will officiate.

Barbara was born an only child in Atlanta, GA to Caroline and Jefferson Blackstock. She attended Druid Hills High School and then spent a year at the University of South Carolina, where she met Dan South. The two married on December 5, 1958, in Atlanta GA. Barbara is survived by her sons, Jefferson Curtis South and his wife Cindy South, Steven Emory South; her daughter, Carolann South Yeater and her husband Kevin Yeater; 6 Grandchildren, Daniel Godfrey South and his wife Lindsey South, Jefferson Tyler South, David Benjamin Yeater and his wife Dana Yeater, Dana Lyndon Potts and her husband Adam Potts, Taylor Rae Golden and her husband Patrick Golden and Jefferson Dean South; 7 Great-Grandchildren, London Reece South, Hayden Wyatt South, Benton James Yeater, Hagon Emory Yeater, Greyson South Yeater, Cason Michael Potts and Emory Lyndon Potts; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made to Walton County Animal Control, 1411 S Madison Avenue, Monroe, GA 30655. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Barbara B. South please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.