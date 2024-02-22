Obituary and funeral service: Barbara Inez (Peacock) Minton, 90, of Loganville

Barbara Inez (Peacock) Minton age 90 of Loganville, GA, formerly of Acworth, GA, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville. The Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville. Interment will be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Veterans Cemetery Road, Canton, GA.

Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband Hilliard Elwood “Sonny” Minton, parents Thomas Claude Peacock, Sr. and Ethyl Irene Peacock. She is survived by her daughter Gina Luck of Loganville; son and daughter-in-law Gregg & Renee Minton of Loganville; grandchildren Jimmy Luck IV of Jacksonville, FL, Jennifer & Bob Klein of Cumming, GA, Todd Peters of Loganville, Jeremy Minton of Savannah, GA, Breanna & Bobby Houze of Kennesaw, Nicole Greene of Loganville, Justin Greene of Athens; great grandchildren Taylor and Jackson (Kenzie); great great grandchildren Caedyn, Joshua, and Kane; numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Donations in Memory of Barbara Minton may be made to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Attn.: Beckie Isenhour, 2299 Rosebud Road, SW, Grayson, GA 30017. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Barbara Inez Minton please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

