Obituary and funeral service: Barbara Jean (Anglin) Rolander, 79, of Loganville

Barbara Jean (Anglin) Rolader, age 79 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away of natural causes peacefully on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Barbara cared deeply for her family, church community, neighbors, and friends. She did this not out of obligation, but because who she was. She loved to cook and host guests in her home. She was a true servant at heart, often calling to check on other people and offering food to everyone she met, even in her illness. The words “sweet” and “angel on earth” are often used to describe her.

She grew up and lived most of her life in the Ozora Baptist Church community and was a woman of strong Christian faith. She was a member of Gum Creek Baptist Church where her son is the pastor.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Ozora Baptist Church, 911 Ozora Road, Loganville, Georgia with Rev. Dennis Moon, Rev. David Rolader, and Rev. Jerry Crocker. Interment will follow at Ozora Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Terry Rolader officiating.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Otis Jesse and Mary Louise Anglin, and sister Inez Guthrie. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, William Jackson Rolader, Loganville, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, David & Kathy Rolader, Madison, GA; Terry & Leslie Rolader, Eatonton, GA; son, Timothy Rolader, Houston, TX; daughter, Rebecca Rolader Streetman, Loganville, GA; sister Mary Craig, Monroe, GA; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she adored, along with numerous nieces and nephews as well as a large extended family.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, November 10, 2023, and from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com <http://www.stewartfh.com>.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Barbara Jean Rolader please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

