Obituary and funeral service: Barbara Jean Freeman Head, 87, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Jean Head.

Barbara Jean Freeman Head, age 87 of Monroe, passed away on February 14, 2024. She was born in Barrow County on October 5, 1936 to the late Louise Smith Freeman Healan and the late J.T. Freeman. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Jimmy Lee Head; and her son, the late John Kenneth Head.

Surviving are sons and daughters in law, Steve and Kay Head, Randy and Dayna Head; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday February 20th at 2:30 PM at Hill Haven Memory Gardens with the Rev. Matt Watson and the Rev. Danny Sorrells officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Baptist Church, 655 State Hwy 11, Monroe, GA 30655. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Service.

