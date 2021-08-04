Obituary and funeral service: Barbara Jean Hall, 74, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above to go to a digital memorial tribute to Barbara Hall.

Barbara Jean Hall, age 74 of Monroe, passed away on July 31, 2021. She was born in York County, NC on July 20, 1947 to the late Junior Jackson and the late Billie Thompson Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Sidney Paul Hall.

Surviving are daughter and son in law, Vickie and Keenan Nottingham; sons and daughters in law, John Hall, Donnie and Kim Hall, Randall and Laura Hall; sisters and brothers in law, Becky and Victor Perdomo, Sandy and Erskin White; 8 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday August 4th at 11:30 AM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Yancey officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

