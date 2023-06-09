Obituary and funeral service: Barbara Smith Ballard McPeak, 83, of Social Circle 06/08/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Obituaries 0 Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to Barbara Smith Ballard McPeak.Barbara Smith Ballard McPeak, age 83 of Social Circle, entered the gates of heaven and into the arms of Jesus on May 25, 2023. She was born on September 1, 1939, to the late T. A. Smith, Sr., and the late Nina Murchison Smith. She was preceded in death by her husbands, the late Donald Hobart Ballard and the late Luther Donald McPeak, and her brother Murk Smith.Surviving are her son and daughter in law, Randy and Amy Ballard; daughters and sons in law, Kellie and Tony Bartlett, Melanie and Rob Morris; brothers and sisters in law, Ted and Barbara Jean Smith, Milton and Belinda Smith; 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Family meant everything to Barbara. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whose love knew no bounds. Barbara will be remembered for her gracious hospitality, her loyal friendships, her love for her family, and most importantly her love for the Lord and desire that all her family would come to know Him. Her nurturing spirit created a legacy of love and unity that will endure through generations. She had a special way of making everyone around her feel loved and valued, and her home was a sanctuary of love and comfort.Barbara took great pleasure in creating special celebrations in her home throughout the year for family and friends. She was aware and always inviting anyone who may not have a place or people to celebrate with.Christmas was Barbara’s favorite time of year when the whole family came together to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Her love for the Holiday season was contagious and her Christmas celebrations were a testament to the love and care she poured into her family.One of Barbara’s greatest legacies will be the annual “Cousins Camp” that she and Papa Don hosted for 16 years. Barbara selected a theme each year and spent the whole year creating lesson plans, activities, field trips, memory verses and meal plans for a week-long gathering of the grandchildren. Cousin’s Camp was a special time when cousins near and far would gather under Grandma’s roof for a week filled with laugher, adventure, and bonding; creating cherished memories that will forever be etched into the hearts of her grandchildren. Her spirit will continue to guide future generations, reminding us of the importance of family, love, and creating lasting memories together.Barbara is remembered for her servant heart and generous spirit which touched people from all walks of life. She loved serving her Lord through the church, including women’s ministry, missions, teaching Girls in Action, hosting missionaries on furlough and volunteering in an Atlanta homeless mission shelter. Even at age 69, Barbara traveled to Thailand with her children and grandchildren to support a mission trip to teach children about Jesus.Barbara enjoyed a successful career at Johnson & Higgins as an account executive for over 40 years. In addition to her work at J&H, Barbara was a Tupperware dealer and became a top sales representative.Barbara also had a love for travel and was always “ready to go with bags packed” as soon as anyone mentioned a trip.A celebration service to honor Barbara’s life will be held on Sunday June 11th at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church Social Circle. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM.Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com. Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related
