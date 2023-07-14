Obituary and funeral service: Beatrice ‘Trudy’ Murdoch, 81, of Monroe

Beatrice (Trudy) Murdoch, age 81 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 14, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, 925 Hwy 29 S. Lawrenceville, Ga 30046. Everyone will meet at the cemetery after the service if they choose.

Trudy retired as a Postal Clerk with the United States Postal Service. She was preceded in death by her father, Adolph Hermann, mother, Dorothy Kern and her beloved dog Mitzi. Trudy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beth-Ann and Joe Kalish of Monroe; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Crystal and Robbie Davis of Monroe; great-grand-daughter, Zoey Ann-Marie Davis; her grand-dog Peaches Kalish; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Jeri Hermann of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; nieces LeAnn (Dana) Swisher, Jennifer (Val) Lupescu.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walton County Humane Society,1411 S Madison Ave, Monroe, GA 30655. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.