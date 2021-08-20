Obituary and funeral service: Belle Caroline Boutin Koehler, 68, of Loganville

Belle Caroline Boutin Koehler, age 68 of Loganville, passed away on August 16, 2021. She was born in Syracuse, NY on July 18, 1953, to the late Robert Boutin and the late Gloria Hoover Boutin. Mrs. Koehler was preceded in death by her son, Baby Michael Williams.

Surviving members of her family are, husband, Jim Koehler; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Andrew Allred; brother, George Boutin; grandchildren, Austin, Samantha, Andy, Lily; nephews, Robert and James Boutin.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Pastor Derrick Poston officiating.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.