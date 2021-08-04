Obituary and funeral service: Ben Bryant, 37, of Loganville

Ben Bryant, age 37 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 PM before the service.

Ben graduated with honors in 2002 from Loganville High School. He then attended GCSU in Milledgeville where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He is survived by his parents, Steve and Vernel Bryant of Loganville; brothers & sisters-in-law, Dan and Brooke Bryant of Loganville, Stephen and Jenny Bryant of Buford, Brandon Keith of Athens; nieces, Sawyer, Morgan, Anniston; nephews, Max, Brandon and Eli.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Ben to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.