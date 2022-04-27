Obituary and funeral service: Ben F. Clarke, 77, of Monroe

Ben F. Clarke, age 77 of Monroe, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, April 25, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Robert Ballard and Pastor Richard Cole will officiate.

Ben was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Auburn and was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Alice Clarke, and sister Barbara Custalow. He is survived by his wife, Joy Clarke of Monroe; children, Jay Clarke of Monroe, Jon and Tonya Clarke of Auburn, Joey and Joellen “Cissie” Brown of Monroe; brothers, Ed and Diane Clarke of Moody, AL, Byrne Atchley of Waco, TX; sister, Nancy Martin of Springville, AL; grandchildren, Whitney and Tyler Nguyen, Kendall and Jordan Argo, Macy and Jonathan Lee, Harrison and Savannah Clarke, Hadley and Stephen Blackshear; great grandchildren, Emerson, Rosie, Landon, Olivia, Josephine and Walker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ben’s memory to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 324, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, or www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.