Obituary and funeral service: Bengie Parr, 56, of Social Circle

Bengie Parr, age 56 of Social Circle, went home to Jesus peacefully on October 28, 2023 surrounded by his wife, children, and two of his dearest friends. In true “Bengie fashion”, he laid out exactly how he wanted his final hours to go and gave strength, clarity, and assurance to those he loved. He also reminded them of his vision to share Jesus broadly with the simple message of L2F (Lost to Found). His final words were, “Keep telling people about Jesus. It’s worth it, even if it’s just one.”

He was born in Walton County on June 30, 1967 to Geneva Casper Parr and the late Bennie Griff Parr, Sr.

Surviving his wife, Tonja Olson Parr; daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Avery Hall; son and daughter in law, Ben and Kylie Parr; mother, Geneva Casper Parr; brother and sister-in-law, Travis and Kristi Parr; and granddaughter, Nellie Jane Parr.

Bengie was a man who had a God-given ability to make a difference in the lives of people he met, even if just briefly. He was passionate about Jesus, his family, and others. He was successful in business but was known for his sentiment that “the Lord gives to us to give through us”. He lived a life of priority and his deepest joy came from time with his family and his beloved donkey, Queenie.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday November 4th at The Cross Loganville at 1:00 PM with the Rev. Tim Cash officiating. There will be a visitation on Saturday November 4th at The Cross Loganville from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the L2F fund sponsored by The Cross Loganville. These contributions will be designated to spread Bengie’s vision of sharing Jesus. *Be sure to choose L2F to designate to this fund. https://gyve.io/give/thecross.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

