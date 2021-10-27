Obituary and funeral service: Bennie Leonard Denton, 94, of Loganville

Bennie Leonard Denton, age 94 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Monroe. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Bennie served his country honorably in the United States Coast Guard and the United States Merchant Marines. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bennie was a member of First Baptist Church of Monroe where he served as a Deacon and was known as the “Candy Man” because he always had Life Savers candy in his pocket. He played Santa for over 17 years, mainly at the Blue Willow Inn in Social Circle, but also at churches, schools, libraries, and personal homes. Bennie volunteered for the American Red Cross for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his son, Lloyd Wayne Denton; parents, Lester and Mildred Grace (Oehlert) Denton and sister, Sharon DeSalvo. Surviving are his loving wife of 75 years, Billie Jean (Smith) Denton of Loganville, GA; son, Keith Denton of Hudson, WI; daughter-in-law, Janet Denton of Buford, GA; sister, Kay Lay of Parker, CO; grandchildren, Serena Rumfelt, Benjamin Denton, Gina Tipton, Natasha Qualls, Tonya Campbell, Megan Reid, Christen Devaney, great-grandchildren and many well-loved nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will not be accepting flowers. They have requested instead that donations be made in Bennie’s memory to F.I.S.H., P.O. Box 1838, Monroe, GA 30655. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594.You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.