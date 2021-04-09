Obituary and funeral service: Bernice Lavern Bowen, 91, of Monroe

Bernice Lavern Bowen, age 91 of Monroe, passed away on April 6, 2021. Lavern was born on October 18, 1929 to the late Grady Durden and the late Mattie Gilreath Durden. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruby Henderson, Margarete Young; brothers, Bobby Durden, Emory Durden, Morris Durden, Ridgeway Durden, and Robert Durden.

Surviving members of the family are, husband, Grady Bowen; daughters and son-in-law, Sandra Stone, Judy and Johnny Robinson; several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Raymond Hardy, Rev. Lynn Head, and Rev. Sharon Boswell officiating. Interment will follow to Corinth Christian Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.